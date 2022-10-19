 Skip to content

The Last Oricru update for 19 October 2022

Update notes for October 19

Build 9748260

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major:

  • Networking cooldown added & other optimizations to stop freezing Intel Ethernet Adapters

Minor:

  • Fixed issue with language cached correctly in settings
  • Fixed issue with fast credits
  • Music bank files updated
  • Other minor bug fixes

