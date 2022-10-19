Update notes for October 19

Major:
- Networking cooldown added & other optimizations to stop freezing Intel Ethernet Adapters
Minor:
- Fixed issue with language cached correctly in settings
- Fixed issue with fast credits
- Music bank files updated
- Other minor bug fixes
