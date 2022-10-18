- Fixed: Crash if you lose the game.
- UI: Show the dex entry of a fusion immediately after fusing.
- Input: Press either the confirm or cancel button to exit a dex entry (previously, only the cancel button exited a dex entry).
Procemon update for 18 October 2022
Update 1.1.3
