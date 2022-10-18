 Skip to content

Chasm: The Rift update for 18 October 2022

Patch #3 (Oct 18, 2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed "Pixelation" setting not being saved/loaded correctly
  • destroyed light sources no longer reset after the game load
  • improved the super shotgun model
  • introduced JSON files for in-game models in /data and /addon folders along with a brief readme on what it does
  • updated localizations and some in-game text positioning
  • 'You found a secret area!' message now appears every time you visit a secret area
  • Added an experimental setting "FPS Limiter" to the config file. Might cause issues if used together with the "VSync" setting

