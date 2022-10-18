2022年10月19日 更新说明

【体验调整】
1.新增国策[攻灭阵营]，可以攻打指定的阵营。
2.自己身为武将时，只要国策不是驱逐强敌，就不会攻城而不占领。
3.已怀孕的女武将，不会再主动找自己拜义父。
4.优化其他细节，修复Bug。
交流QQ群4：607451655（新）
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
【体验调整】
1.新增国策[攻灭阵营]，可以攻打指定的阵营。
2.自己身为武将时，只要国策不是驱逐强敌，就不会攻城而不占领。
3.已怀孕的女武将，不会再主动找自己拜义父。
4.优化其他细节，修复Bug。
交流QQ群4：607451655（新）
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update