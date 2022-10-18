 Skip to content

英雄黄昏 update for 18 October 2022

2022年10月19日 更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 9748130

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【体验调整】
1.新增国策[攻灭阵营]，可以攻打指定的阵营。
2.自己身为武将时，只要国策不是驱逐强敌，就不会攻城而不占领。
3.已怀孕的女武将，不会再主动找自己拜义父。
4.优化其他细节，修复Bug。

交流QQ群4：607451655（新）

