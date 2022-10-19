 Skip to content

Paleon update for 19 October 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.14.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Now you need seeds to grow plants
  • New item "Dandelion Seeds"
  • After harvesting, the plant has a 10% chance to drop an additional seed

Updates/Changes:

  • More understandable description for buttons in the order panel
  • Sort settlers and animals by name in the "Ration" and "Priority" UI
  • Now all plants are displayed in the buildings panel, in the "Agriculture" category

Bugfixes:

  • In the list of settlers of the "Ration" UI dead settlers are displayed
  • Animals give birth only to females

