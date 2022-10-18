 Skip to content

Case #1472 update for 18 October 2022

There is now a Stats menu

Share · View all patches · Build 9748059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

Case #1472 is a mystery interrogation game, and we are thinking really hard of what information and clues we can give the player without spoiling the story, but still help them along.

So, as a first step on this journey, we have now added a "Stats" menu that contains various (useless) information to the player about their game play. As the game keeps on being developed, we will try and add even more (useless) information to that screen!

Also, thanks to all the feedback so far, they are really helping us!

