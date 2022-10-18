Halloween '22! | Hotfix v0.7.1.3

- The house fuse box switch now animates
- If your save file corrupts and the backup fails to load it will now reset your save file
- The ghost will no longer find non hosts if the host talked during a hunt
- Significant CPU performance improvements
- Player physics are now reverted back to before the last hotfix due to several issues
- The private game screen will now correctly show “NA” instead of “US”
- Cursed Possessions will now work for all players every game
- The shop screen left loadout buttons will no longer be covered by the navigation arrows if you have a 4:3 aspect ratio
- Fixed an issue causing severe physics lag which was affecting movement and screen rendering
- Removing an item from your loadout will now save your loadout
- FireSource.Update() will no longer spam in the player log, causing fps drops in some cases
- Candles will no longer play smoke from both the base and the wick
- Placing a candle will no longer jump forward in some cases
- The ghost will no longer get stuck in several rooms
- Steps will now render correctly
- The bookshelf in the female day room is no longer invisible
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Changed files in this update