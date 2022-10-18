 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 18 October 2022

Halloween '22! | Hotfix v0.7.1.3

Build 9747866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The house fuse box switch now animates
  • If your save file corrupts and the backup fails to load it will now reset your save file

  • The ghost will no longer find non hosts if the host talked during a hunt
  • Significant CPU performance improvements
  • Player physics are now reverted back to before the last hotfix due to several issues
  • The private game screen will now correctly show “NA” instead of “US”
  • Cursed Possessions will now work for all players every game
  • The shop screen left loadout buttons will no longer be covered by the navigation arrows if you have a 4:3 aspect ratio
  • Fixed an issue causing severe physics lag which was affecting movement and screen rendering
  • Removing an item from your loadout will now save your loadout
  • FireSource.Update() will no longer spam in the player log, causing fps drops in some cases
  • Candles will no longer play smoke from both the base and the wick
  • Placing a candle will no longer jump forward in some cases

  • The ghost will no longer get stuck in several rooms
  • Steps will now render correctly
  • The bookshelf in the female day room is no longer invisible

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

