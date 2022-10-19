 Skip to content

Karos update for 19 October 2022

Halloween event!

Share · View all patches · Build 9747766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear friends!

From today, all the inhabitants of Azmara are celebrating a fun and mysterious holiday - Halloween! In Berneo Gate Bregal has already prepared a new task for adventurers!

First, contact him to start the following tasks:
**

  • Halloween (regular).
  • Halloween (Jackpot).
  • Halloween festival cube.

**

Now from any monster, from level 50, as loot you have a chance to get:

  • Pumpkin for Halloween
  • Halloween Pumpkin Candy - Increases maximum MP by 750. Lasts 30 minutes
  • Halloween pumpkin soup - Increases maximum HP by 1000. Lasts 30 minutes
  • Halloween pumpkin drink - Increases the power of magical and physical attacks by 5%. Valid for 10 minutes
  • Halloween Pumpkin Mana Potion - Restores 100 MP
  • Halloween pumpkin health potion - Restores 360 HP

Gather the appropriate number of pumpkins and take them to Gate Bregal. As a reward you will receive:

Regular Halloween Pumpkin Basket (150 Halloween Pumpkins)
From it you can get the following items:

  • Box with Halloween weapons - 1
  • Azmaran Gold Coin - 3
  • Stone of Ancient Knowledge -5
  • Superior Stone of the Wise - 1
  • Super happy day (2 hours) - 1
  • Lucky Cube Key - 1
  • Vitality potion of the game assistant - 2
  • Lucky Flower - 1
  • Armor protection - 1
  • Weapon protection - 1

Huge Halloween Pumpkin Basket (200 Halloween Pumpkins)
From it you can get the following items:

  • Halloween pet - 1
  • Azmaran Gold Coin - 5
  • Stone of Ancient Knowledge - 10
  • Superior Stone of the Wise - 1
  • Super happy day (2 hours) - 1
  • Lucky Cube Key - 1
  • Vitality potion of the game assistant - 4
  • Lucky Flower - 1
  • Armor protection - 1
  • Weapon protection - 1
  • Protective capsule - 1
  • Medium recovery potion - 1
  • Medium Recovery Potion - 2
  • Medium recovery potion - 5

Halloween Lucky Cube (100 Halloween Pumpkins)
The Halloween Lucky Cube can be opened with "Lucky Cube Key" to obtain the following items:

  • Halloween ghost horse - 1
  • Vrockian Extract - 5
  • [Rare] Halloween weapon box - 1
  • Halloween weapon box - 1
  • Potion of activity - 15
  • Medium quick HP recovery potion - 75
  • Medium quick recovery potion MP - 50
  • Medium Recovery Potion - 40
  • Lucky stone - 1
  • Protective capsule - 1
  • Weapon protection - 1
  • Armor protection - 1
  • Super booster - 1
  • Vitality potion of the game assistant - 5
  • Halloween pet - 1

The event will last until 11/2/2022

Have a good hunting!

