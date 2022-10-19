Halloween event!

Share · View all patches · Build 9747766 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends!

From today, all the inhabitants of Azmara are celebrating a fun and mysterious holiday - Halloween! In Berneo Gate Bregal has already prepared a new task for adventurers!

First, contact him to start the following tasks:

Halloween (regular).

Halloween (Jackpot).

Halloween festival cube.

Now from any monster, from level 50, as loot you have a chance to get:

Pumpkin for Halloween

Halloween Pumpkin Candy - Increases maximum MP by 750. Lasts 30 minutes

Halloween pumpkin soup - Increases maximum HP by 1000. Lasts 30 minutes

Halloween pumpkin drink - Increases the power of magical and physical attacks by 5%. Valid for 10 minutes

Halloween Pumpkin Mana Potion - Restores 100 MP

Halloween pumpkin health potion - Restores 360 HP

Gather the appropriate number of pumpkins and take them to Gate Bregal. As a reward you will receive:

Regular Halloween Pumpkin Basket (150 Halloween Pumpkins)

From it you can get the following items:

Box with Halloween weapons - 1

Azmaran Gold Coin - 3

Stone of Ancient Knowledge -5

Superior Stone of the Wise - 1

Super happy day (2 hours) - 1

Lucky Cube Key - 1

Vitality potion of the game assistant - 2

Lucky Flower - 1

Armor protection - 1

Weapon protection - 1

Huge Halloween Pumpkin Basket (200 Halloween Pumpkins)

From it you can get the following items:

Halloween pet - 1

Azmaran Gold Coin - 5

Stone of Ancient Knowledge - 10

Superior Stone of the Wise - 1

Super happy day (2 hours) - 1

Lucky Cube Key - 1

Vitality potion of the game assistant - 4

Lucky Flower - 1

Armor protection - 1

Weapon protection - 1

Protective capsule - 1

Medium recovery potion - 1

Medium Recovery Potion - 2

Medium recovery potion - 5

Halloween Lucky Cube (100 Halloween Pumpkins)

The Halloween Lucky Cube can be opened with "Lucky Cube Key" to obtain the following items:

Halloween ghost horse - 1

- 1 Vrockian Extract - 5

[Rare] Halloween weapon box - 1

- 1 Halloween weapon box - 1

- 1 Potion of activity - 15

Medium quick HP recovery potion - 75

Medium quick recovery potion MP - 50

Medium Recovery Potion - 40

Lucky stone - 1

Protective capsule - 1

Weapon protection - 1

Armor protection - 1

Super booster - 1

Vitality potion of the game assistant - 5

Halloween pet - 1

The event will last until 11/2/2022

Have a good hunting!