Halloween event!

Dear friends!
From today, all the inhabitants of Azmara are celebrating a fun and mysterious holiday - Halloween! In Berneo Gate Bregal has already prepared a new task for adventurers!
First, contact him to start the following tasks:
- Halloween (regular).
- Halloween (Jackpot).
- Halloween festival cube.
Now from any monster, from level 50, as loot you have a chance to get:
- Pumpkin for Halloween
- Halloween Pumpkin Candy - Increases maximum MP by 750. Lasts 30 minutes
- Halloween pumpkin soup - Increases maximum HP by 1000. Lasts 30 minutes
- Halloween pumpkin drink - Increases the power of magical and physical attacks by 5%. Valid for 10 minutes
- Halloween Pumpkin Mana Potion - Restores 100 MP
- Halloween pumpkin health potion - Restores 360 HP
Gather the appropriate number of pumpkins and take them to Gate Bregal. As a reward you will receive:
Regular Halloween Pumpkin Basket (150 Halloween Pumpkins)
From it you can get the following items:
- Box with Halloween weapons - 1
- Azmaran Gold Coin - 3
- Stone of Ancient Knowledge -5
- Superior Stone of the Wise - 1
- Super happy day (2 hours) - 1
- Lucky Cube Key - 1
- Vitality potion of the game assistant - 2
- Lucky Flower - 1
- Armor protection - 1
- Weapon protection - 1
Huge Halloween Pumpkin Basket (200 Halloween Pumpkins)
From it you can get the following items:
- Halloween pet - 1
- Azmaran Gold Coin - 5
- Stone of Ancient Knowledge - 10
- Superior Stone of the Wise - 1
- Super happy day (2 hours) - 1
- Lucky Cube Key - 1
- Vitality potion of the game assistant - 4
- Lucky Flower - 1
- Armor protection - 1
- Weapon protection - 1
- Protective capsule - 1
- Medium recovery potion - 1
- Medium Recovery Potion - 2
- Medium recovery potion - 5
Halloween Lucky Cube (100 Halloween Pumpkins)
The Halloween Lucky Cube can be opened with "Lucky Cube Key" to obtain the following items:
- Halloween ghost horse - 1
- Vrockian Extract - 5
- [Rare] Halloween weapon box - 1
- Halloween weapon box - 1
- Potion of activity - 15
- Medium quick HP recovery potion - 75
- Medium quick recovery potion MP - 50
- Medium Recovery Potion - 40
- Lucky stone - 1
- Protective capsule - 1
- Weapon protection - 1
- Armor protection - 1
- Super booster - 1
- Vitality potion of the game assistant - 5
- Halloween pet - 1
The event will last until 11/2/2022
Have a good hunting!
