20.10.2022 - Update Notes

EVENT
- The Halloween event has been activated.
- Halloween Merchant Winnie is stationed next to the Honam Kingdom central tree. You can buy valuable items for Sweet Candy.
- You can obtain Sweet Candies every 2 hours you are in the game or from the Halloween Raid.
- The Carnival map has been activated in Honam Kingdom.
- Added Jack-o's Nest Raid to the game.
- Login Screen edited for Halloween event.
GRAPHICS
- The graphics of the Tonka Castle map have been renewed.
- The graphics of the Hellmond map have been renewed.
LOCALIZATION
- Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese languages have been added to the game.
- Fixed some unsupported character issues in fonts.
GENERAL
- Random hair style change, hair color change and eye color change items have been added to Premium NPC in Honam Kingdom.
- Improved YouTube video not playing issue.
- The background of the chat panel has been made more matte.
- Now you can see the upgrade rates until upgrade level up to +5.
- Now you can add friends from the selection panel by clicking on the players.
- Now you can send party requests to players from your friend list.
- Now you can press the "Revive Here" button in cities and arenas for free.
- Now the current status of limited job progress is descripted.
- Fixed an issue where the camera stays black or dull on some maps.
- Remember Me button not work issue is fixed.
- Mistake World Boss announcements are fixed.
- Movement delay is fixed.
- Pets' health has been greatly increased.
- In-game optimizations improved.
- Fixed some crash issues.
RAID
- Now, if you have a Revive Scroll when you die in raids, you can use the "Revive Here" button without losing your raid right.
- Raid bosses' drop rates have been increased.
- Jack-o's Nest Raid added into the game.
GUILD
- Added a text on the Guild panel showing when the player was last active.
- The exp limit of the last level Guilds has been removed for ranking.
MOBS
- World bosses' health has been reduced by 50%.
- Decreased the spawn time of Highlands and Hellmond bosses.
- Reduced the size of some bosses.
RANKED
- You will now receive 1 arena medal for every 3 loses in Ranked Arena.
DUNGEON
- Card reward system has been introduced for Dungeon and Raid bosses. When the dungeon is completed, you can win a valuable item with a chance! (Must have empty slot in your inventory)
AC SHOP
- Raid Runner Bob pet and Chewing Gum accessory added to AC Shop.
