Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 19 October 2022

20.10.2022 - Update Notes

20.10.2022 - Update Notes · Build 9747725

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EVENT

  • The Halloween event has been activated.
  • Halloween Merchant Winnie is stationed next to the Honam Kingdom central tree. You can buy valuable items for Sweet Candy.
  • You can obtain Sweet Candies every 2 hours you are in the game or from the Halloween Raid.
  • The Carnival map has been activated in Honam Kingdom.
  • Added Jack-o's Nest Raid to the game.
  • Login Screen edited for Halloween event.

GRAPHICS

  • The graphics of the Tonka Castle map have been renewed.
  • The graphics of the Hellmond map have been renewed.

LOCALIZATION

  • Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese languages ​​have been added to the game.
  • Fixed some unsupported character issues in fonts.

GENERAL

  • Random hair style change, hair color change and eye color change items have been added to Premium NPC in Honam Kingdom.
  • Improved YouTube video not playing issue.
  • The background of the chat panel has been made more matte.
  • Now you can see the upgrade rates until upgrade level up to +5.
  • Now you can add friends from the selection panel by clicking on the players.
  • Now you can send party requests to players from your friend list.
  • Now you can press the "Revive Here" button in cities and arenas for free.
  • Now the current status of limited job progress is descripted.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera stays black or dull on some maps.
  • Remember Me button not work issue is fixed.
  • Mistake World Boss announcements are fixed.
  • Movement delay is fixed.
  • Pets' health has been greatly increased.
  • In-game optimizations improved.
  • Fixed some crash issues.

RAID

  • Now, if you have a Revive Scroll when you die in raids, you can use the "Revive Here" button without losing your raid right.
  • Raid bosses' drop rates have been increased.
  • Jack-o's Nest Raid added into the game.

GUILD

  • Added a text on the Guild panel showing when the player was last active.
  • The exp limit of the last level Guilds has been removed for ranking.

MOBS

  • World bosses' health has been reduced by 50%.
  • Decreased the spawn time of Highlands and Hellmond bosses.
  • Reduced the size of some bosses.

RANKED

  • You will now receive 1 arena medal for every 3 loses in Ranked Arena.

DUNGEON

  • Card reward system has been introduced for Dungeon and Raid bosses. When the dungeon is completed, you can win a valuable item with a chance! (Must have empty slot in your inventory)

AC SHOP

  • Raid Runner Bob pet and Chewing Gum accessory added to AC Shop.

