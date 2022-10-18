- Added horse racing to Grace's
- Fixed VT issues.
- Adjusted some audio tracks to be less intrusive.
- Updated Roadmap details
- Game Engine Update
Draken update for 18 October 2022
Early Access Build 6.2 Released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Draken Base Content Depot 1681581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update