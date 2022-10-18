 Skip to content

Draken update for 18 October 2022

Early Access Build 6.2 Released!

Build 9747424

  • Added horse racing to Grace's
  • Fixed VT issues.
  • Adjusted some audio tracks to be less intrusive.
  • Updated Roadmap details
  • Game Engine Update

