Ancient Gods update for 18 October 2022

[Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 1.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ancient Gods patch 1.1.2 Change-log

  • Fixed a bug where God's mission related to clear Campaign didn't work.
  • Fixed a bug where the Merchant encounter quest didn't work.
  • Fixed a bug where meeting the Trap counts as meeting the Merchant.

Open link