[Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 1.1.2

Ancient Gods patch 1.1.2 Change-log
- Fixed a bug where God's mission related to clear Campaign didn't work.
- Fixed a bug where the Merchant encounter quest didn't work.
- Fixed a bug where meeting the Trap counts as meeting the Merchant.
