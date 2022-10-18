 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 18 October 2022

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.032) - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9747153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • NPC professions and moods now display when interacting with them.
  • Resolved an issue with certain cooking recipes missing an ingredient.

