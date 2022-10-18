Bug-Patch 0.2

This patch fixes a hand-full of bugs related to loading saved levels, pause functionality, and favoriting levels.
- The order in which levels in your favorites are displayed will now be consistent with the date and time you saved them. Newly saved levels will now always show at the end of the list.
- Double-favoriting the same level when its loaded from the save file is now not possible anymore.
- Loading a completed level from your save file will no longer end up just showing an empty level and/or just the lines. The level is now fully loaded and displayed. If "auto load next level" is activated the next level will load shortly after the saved (and completed) level was displayed, otherwise you can continue with the corresponding button as usual.
- Resetting a random level (easy, medium, hard) that was loaded from a save file will no longer result in displaying a totally different/wrong level.
- Pausing right before a level is solved (while auto load is ON) will no longer result in automatically unpausing the next level once it is loaded.
Thank you again for all the feedback. Have nice week!
Changed files in this update