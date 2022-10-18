Patch 1.03

Hi everyone, here’s another patch to fix some bugs and add QoL changes.
Changes
- Added toggle for autosave at character creation and at the player PC. If you are having issues with autosave crashing the game, turning it off should address the problem. The menu option does nothing as a quirk of the code, so I removed it.
- Added a function to the cheat menu (player’s room computer) to reset the salary timer. If your salary has glitched out and is no longer paying you periodically, you can use this to reset it. Alternatively, keep using the cheat for as much money as you want or increase time progression (however, it should not progress the in-game clock).
- Made Anomalie’s area in the Valley of Pillars revisitable and added additional dialogue for Alpha. Also added a new (more reasonable) way to get anomalies (very expensive, powerful items), through the room’s vending machine. Added prices for anomalies.
- Added additional dialogue for Jodi the bartender in your guild hall, if you talk to her with Act II requirements unlocked, but not yet started Act II.
- Endgame requirement for faction support from the Three Moons and The Board lowered.
- Changed Zafra’s dialogue for clarity.
- Lowered a TEC option requirement for the sixth Iron Cartel mission.
- Changed journal messages for the Abyss questline to be less vague.
- Added window switching disclaimer to title page.
- Running Cover skill now grants the Speed status.
Bugs fixed
- Overworld contracts set in the Industrial District and Spire had location errors.
- Overworld contracts from the Board previously did not increase Board Reputation.
- Various markers for overworld contracts in the wrong place.
- Various hosting contract mission bugs.
- Bug where you can sequence break the game by entering your room when Diana introduces the guild hall.
- Gregarion’s Blood Pit not paying out credits.
- One of the genemodded pets, Fabio, is also set to the name of your guild hall.
