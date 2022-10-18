 Skip to content

OceanCraft update for 18 October 2022

Small fix and Halloween Event

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed problem where players using locomotion could not travel across the sunken treasure "pirate ship" and would fall trough a wall.
Also added content for halloween event.

