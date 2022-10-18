Balance Changes, Bug Fixes, Optimization

Balance Changes :
- Reduced the price of cards by half in the meta blood shop
- Leonard is faster
- Leonard turrets live longer
- Leonard base damage boosted from 6 to 10
- Full length dash when firing
- Agatha starts with 3 ability charges instead of one
- Leonard turrets no longer lose hp during shops
- Reduced the distance worm are thrown from mega worm cultists in the garden
- Reduced the amount of worms spawned by mega worm cultists upon hitting them
- Reduced the tentacle speed a bit
Optimization :
- Reduced the amount of blood upon hitting enemies
- Reduced the time damage number appear on screen
- Reduced the amount of particles bullets emit
Bug fixes :
- Fixed a bug that caused endless mode not to give blood at the end of a run
- Fixed a bug that caused berserk, clockwork dragon, tesera and blunderbuss to appear in the shop even if you did not unlock them
- Fixed a bug that caused leonard turrets to stack, instead of covering both sides
- Fixed a bug that caused leonard to not gain his ability charges back after using one
- Fixed a bug that caused leonard to not start with 2 turrets if you get restart a run
- Fixed a bug that caused the pause menu to pop if you pressed escape while in the replacement card menu
- Fixed a bug that caused winning with leonard not to unlock agatha
- Fixed a bug that caused elemental cards to offer you 0 blood if you sacrifice the corresponding rune before sacrificing the card
- Fixed a bug that caused leonard turrets not to be affected by dio, tria & tesera
- Fixed a bug that caused Agatha projectiles not being able to destroy furniture
About the lost progress if you played the first build
- On launching the game, the game will cycle through your steam achievements and give you the corresponding unlocks
- If the unlocking of achievements did not work, the reverse will happen, the game will cycle through your save and give you the corresponding achievements
- If you lost your save and did not unlock achievements, join the discord (https://discord.gg/uNKqAxepke
) and I'll tell you which dev commands to use in game to get what you lost back
