Cult Of Babel update for 18 October 2022

Balance Changes, Bug Fixes, Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 9746660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes :

  • Reduced the price of cards by half in the meta blood shop
  • Leonard is faster
  • Leonard turrets live longer
  • Leonard base damage boosted from 6 to 10
  • Full length dash when firing
  • Agatha starts with 3 ability charges instead of one
  • Leonard turrets no longer lose hp during shops
  • Reduced the distance worm are thrown from mega worm cultists in the garden
  • Reduced the amount of worms spawned by mega worm cultists upon hitting them
  • Reduced the tentacle speed a bit

Optimization :

  • Reduced the amount of blood upon hitting enemies
  • Reduced the time damage number appear on screen
  • Reduced the amount of particles bullets emit

Bug fixes :

  • Fixed a bug that caused endless mode not to give blood at the end of a run
  • Fixed a bug that caused berserk, clockwork dragon, tesera and blunderbuss to appear in the shop even if you did not unlock them
  • Fixed a bug that caused leonard turrets to stack, instead of covering both sides
  • Fixed a bug that caused leonard to not gain his ability charges back after using one
  • Fixed a bug that caused leonard to not start with 2 turrets if you get restart a run
  • Fixed a bug that caused the pause menu to pop if you pressed escape while in the replacement card menu
  • Fixed a bug that caused winning with leonard not to unlock agatha
  • Fixed a bug that caused elemental cards to offer you 0 blood if you sacrifice the corresponding rune before sacrificing the card
  • Fixed a bug that caused leonard turrets not to be affected by dio, tria & tesera
  • Fixed a bug that caused Agatha projectiles not being able to destroy furniture

About the lost progress if you played the first build

  • On launching the game, the game will cycle through your steam achievements and give you the corresponding unlocks
  • If the unlocking of achievements did not work, the reverse will happen, the game will cycle through your save and give you the corresponding achievements
  • If you lost your save and did not unlock achievements, join the discord (https://discord.gg/uNKqAxepke
    ) and I'll tell you which dev commands to use in game to get what you lost back

