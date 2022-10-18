- Changed AI behaviour
- Only 1 monster that gets more aggressive while the game progress
- Improved spawn behavior to avoid quick deaths
- Performance improvements
There Won't be Light update for 18 October 2022
There Won't be Light v0.1.14 & v0.1.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
