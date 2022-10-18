 Skip to content

There Won't be Light update for 18 October 2022

There Won't be Light v0.1.14 & v0.1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9746559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed AI behaviour
  • Only 1 monster that gets more aggressive while the game progress
  • Improved spawn behavior to avoid quick deaths
  • Performance improvements

