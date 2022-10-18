Dome Keeper Patch 4

Hey Keepers!

Another week, another Patch! Thanks to your super helpful reports, we were able to fix some annoying bugs.

The bulk of our time is spent on the Assessor now, which enters Playtest this week, over on our Discord. We are also preparing something small but fun for Halloween :)



transcending physical limits

v41.5

**

fixed some tiles being indestructible, that should not be. This affected resources sometimes beind inside in border tiles, but also unreachable chambers.

lift can now pass through indestructible terrain, so should be viable on all maps

fixed laser sound playing permanently in some cases

added option to detect used gamepad automatically. If you got problems with a gamepad, try changing this setting.**

disabled HDR, so there should not be any effect on monitor brightness anymore

orchard root now pauses properly

exploit of reloading the game to "roll" higher yields from tiles should not work anymore

fixed a "fixed cobalt" run causing that no cobalt would spawn in next run

reduced amount of very hard and very soft rock a bit (effectively lowered the increase from last patch to 50%)

fixed all "fixed cobalt" runs markes as cheated, if the cobalt multiplier was bought

removed some false positives from the cheat detection

If you run into any issues please let us know [url=https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1]here!

[/url]

We are also active on the Steam Forums and the DIscord of course, though it might take us a bit to respond - a lot of activity right now, which is great!

Have fun!

