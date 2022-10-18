Release Notes #31 (Version: 1.0.8326.18058)

New Functionality:
- Renaming Units and Armies. You can now rename all of your starting units. These are saved to disk, so they will apply to all of your future games. You can rename any Army, Air Fleet, Naval Fleet or individual Division, Air Group, or Ship Unit. This only affects units which exist at the start of the game. Exception: Battleships, Cruisers, and Carriers. These already use historical names. You can access this function from the Options Screen.
- Renaming Units created during play. Since other units are created dynamically, you can't specifically rename them. However there is a new mechanism that will let you create lists of names which you want used for your new units. When you create a new unit in game, the game will assign names using your list of preferred names. If your supplied list is exhausted, the generated names will be used for any additional units.
- Information Panel. In the production queue, clicking on empty area in the queue will now bring up the Production Region Screen.
- Technology Level is now shown for units, next to their name, on the Information Panel.
- Added message to show trade shipments enroute.
- Air patrols will now repeat their patrol routes each turn, just like Naval patrols do.
- Production Region Screen. Added buttons so you can navigate through all regions with factories, so you don't have to return to main production screen.
- Added new game option to automatically build cash with idle factories. This can be enabled on the Game Options Screen.
Changes:
- Battle Screen. Previously showed Axis Flag and Allies Flag. It now shows the participating country flags (up to 4 per faction). Added tooltips which will show the country names of all of the combatants.
- Previously, if you ran short of resources producing an item, the item production was cancelled. This has been changed so that production is just paused until resources become available.
- Paratroops are now allowed to upgrade infantry tech when researched
- Technology level displayed for Infantry and Paratroops now reflects their Infantry Technology level.
- Technology level displayed for Mechanized Infantry now reflects highest Armor Tech Level researched.
- Previously, attacking submarines were given unrestricted access to defending carriers. Now, screening destroyers have a chance to draw off the attacker to themselves.
- Modified the Event for Romania joining the war to add another joining condition.
- Unit Report now defaults to your country.
- Changed rule to allow Fighters in a region to scramble and attempt to intercept strategic bombers.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug with trades initiated by other countries, and where player was acceptor. Shipment receipts were not being displayed in the messages log.
- Fixed bug where patrolling air unit ends turn in friendly region with air base doesn't return to its starting region.
- Fixed bug which allowed paratroop units to board transports.
- Unit Specs Report was showing correct tech level information, but the Research Level number displayed was one lower than it should have been.
- When reopening Unit Specs Report, drop down list still showed previously viewed unit, although the screen showed armor spec.
Changed files in this update