Встречаем обновление 16102022!

And that's a big update! And here is its composition:
NEW
- new AWACS aircraft (replica An-148)
- new tank BANDIT (replica T-55)
- new tank JAGUAR (replica T-55AGM)
- new RHINO tank (PT-91 replica)
- new tank CENTURION (replica T-90A)
- new tank ALLIGATOR (replica Object 640)
- Kassadi animations are different when she is sitting, depending on her weapon
- radio F10 replenished with English
- when receiving damage from the infantry. a painful shock occurs that knocks down aiming
- new mission in the "Blacklist" section
- new storyline menu (final version)
- the space suit received a manipulator for repairing objects in space
- ships received a new logic for launching missiles (similar to that of ground-based missile systems) (the cost of ships has increased)
- submarines have received a new missile launch logic (similar to that of ground-based missile systems) (the cost of submarines has increased)
- submarines can launch missiles from deep
- updating the model of the cruiser "Agrat"
- added "Black List" missions (1,2,3 missions)
CORRECTED:
- no more looping tracks on the radio
- fixed ABM missiles
- global infantry fix - replicant system (more after disembarking from transport they do not freeze)
- global infantry fix - sight system (previously sights were straying along the HUD grid)
- global infantry fix - patrol system (now it resets when moving in)
- fixed detection of missiles by AWACS systems
- fixed smoke screen logic for armored personnel carriers/infantry fighting vehicles
- fixed damage and kinematics of "Bastion" shells
