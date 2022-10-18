 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 18 October 2022

Встречаем обновление 16102022!

And that's a big update! And here is its composition:

NEW

  • new AWACS aircraft (replica An-148)
  • new tank BANDIT (replica T-55)
  • new tank JAGUAR (replica T-55AGM)
  • new RHINO tank (PT-91 replica)
  • new tank CENTURION (replica T-90A)
  • new tank ALLIGATOR (replica Object 640)
  • Kassadi animations are different when she is sitting, depending on her weapon
  • radio F10 replenished with English
  • when receiving damage from the infantry. a painful shock occurs that knocks down aiming
  • new mission in the "Blacklist" section
  • new storyline menu (final version)
  • the space suit received a manipulator for repairing objects in space
  • ships received a new logic for launching missiles (similar to that of ground-based missile systems) (the cost of ships has increased)
  • submarines have received a new missile launch logic (similar to that of ground-based missile systems) (the cost of submarines has increased)
  • submarines can launch missiles from deep
  • updating the model of the cruiser "Agrat"
  • added "Black List" missions (1,2,3 missions)

CORRECTED:

  • no more looping tracks on the radio
  • fixed ABM missiles
  • global infantry fix - replicant system (more after disembarking from transport they do not freeze)
  • global infantry fix - sight system (previously sights were straying along the HUD grid)
  • global infantry fix - patrol system (now it resets when moving in)
  • fixed detection of missiles by AWACS systems
  • fixed smoke screen logic for armored personnel carriers/infantry fighting vehicles
  • fixed damage and kinematics of "Bastion" shells

