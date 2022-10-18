Legacy of Sin blood oath Improvements

We're releasing a new update today that fixes bugs, improves gameplay and translates the game into several other languages! The update is now live for all players! Once again, a huge thanks to everybody who joined us and sent in feedback and suggestions. Your feedback is very important for us to adjust the game and improve! If you like the game leave a positive review on the steam page, Thanks!

The update has redone the game mechanics, that are now much more responsive and intuitive, allowing for a much more pleasant gaming experience for everyone.

Legacy of Sin the Father Sacrifice was our first game, we learned a lot and will use all the lessons learned to make blood oath the best game possible. We hope to have the opportunity to work with more creative and original games, the idea of making generic clones of popular games just to make money doesn't appeal to us. Thanks everyone who supported the project hope to see you again.

Thanks for the feedback and comments, thanks for playing!