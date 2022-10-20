 Skip to content

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 update for 20 October 2022

Celebrate Halloween for FREE - in the Haunted Hills DLC

Last edited by Wendy

"Celebrate Halloween and enjoy a frightfully fun adventure - play the Haunted Hills world DLC FREE until November 1st!

Spook your way through this reimagined board full of new spooky jobs, scary outfits, cursed vehicles, and ghoulish life events! Will you test your tasty brains at the Haunted College, or go straight into a scary profession? Will you find your true love at the Haunted Chapel, or venture forth on your own?

The choice is yours! Don’t miss out! Play NOW!

For a limited time only, get 50% off The Game of Life 2 and Ultimate Life Collection including the ghoulishly Haunted Hills! "

