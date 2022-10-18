October 19th (Wed) Update Announcement

Greetings. Rune Hunters.
This is an announcement on the Oct. 19 update.
Please check below for more details.
※ The announced details can be edited or changed when updated.
※ All screenshots have been taken in a test server, so the details may change.
◈ Main Update
※ The details of the newly added contents on this update.
◆ New Costumes : Armor/Helmet
- The new costumes; Time Bone Helmet and Time Bone Armor will be added.
The costumes can be checked in Menu > ‘Beauty’ on the top-right side of the screen.
◆ New Costumes : 1-handed Sword/Shield
- The new costumes; Time Bone 1-handed Sword and Time Bone Shield will be added.
The costumes can be checked in Menu > ‘Beauty’ on the top-right side of the screen.
◆ New Pet : Camo
- The new pet Camo will be added.
- The new pet can be checked in Menu > ‘Pet’ on the top-right side of the screen.
◆ New Portal : Guide of Justice
- The new portal; Guide of Justice will be added.
The new portal can be checked in Menu > ‘Portal’ on the top-right side of the screen.
◈ Improvements & Other Modifications
※ The improvements and other modifications made in the update are as below.
◆ Item
- The drop rate of Unique and Legendary Gear & Essence will be raised.
- The obtain rate for Chaos Card that are Legendary grade or higher will be raised.
◆ Chaos Dungeon
- The Statue EXP obtained when defeating the monster will be raised.
◆ Other
- Server stabilization will be made.
Please take note of the update contents to avoid inconvenience of using the game.
Thank you.
