October 19th (Wed) Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9746090 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 13:46:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings. Rune Hunters.

This is an announcement on the Oct. 19 update.

Please check below for more details.

※ The announced details can be edited or changed when updated.

※ All screenshots have been taken in a test server, so the details may change.

◈ Main Update

※ The details of the newly added contents on this update.

◆ New Costumes : Armor/Helmet

The new costumes; Time Bone Helmet and Time Bone Armor will be added.

The costumes can be checked in Menu > ‘Beauty’ on the top-right side of the screen.

◆ New Costumes : 1-handed Sword/Shield

The new costumes; Time Bone 1-handed Sword and Time Bone Shield will be added.

The costumes can be checked in Menu > ‘Beauty’ on the top-right side of the screen.

◆ New Pet : Camo

The new pet Camo will be added.

The new pet can be checked in Menu > ‘Pet’ on the top-right side of the screen.

◆ New Portal : Guide of Justice

The new portal; Guide of Justice will be added.

The new portal can be checked in Menu > ‘Portal’ on the top-right side of the screen.

◈ Improvements & Other Modifications

※ The improvements and other modifications made in the update are as below.

◆ Item

The drop rate of Unique and Legendary Gear & Essence will be raised.

The obtain rate for Chaos Card that are Legendary grade or higher will be raised.

◆ Chaos Dungeon

The Statue EXP obtained when defeating the monster will be raised.

◆ Other

Server stabilization will be made.

Please take note of the update contents to avoid inconvenience of using the game.

Thank you.