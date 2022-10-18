 Skip to content

Undecember update for 18 October 2022

October 19th (Wed) Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9746090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings. Rune Hunters.

This is an announcement on the Oct. 19 update.
Please check below for more details.

※ The announced details can be edited or changed when updated.
※ All screenshots have been taken in a test server, so the details may change.

◈ Main Update
※ The details of the newly added contents on this update.

◆ New Costumes : Armor/Helmet

  • The new costumes; Time Bone Helmet and Time Bone Armor will be added.
    The costumes can be checked in Menu > ‘Beauty’ on the top-right side of the screen.

◆ New Costumes : 1-handed Sword/Shield

  • The new costumes; Time Bone 1-handed Sword and Time Bone Shield will be added.
    The costumes can be checked in Menu > ‘Beauty’ on the top-right side of the screen.

◆ New Pet : Camo

  • The new pet Camo will be added.
  • The new pet can be checked in Menu > ‘Pet’ on the top-right side of the screen.

◆ New Portal : Guide of Justice

  • The new portal; Guide of Justice will be added.
    The new portal can be checked in Menu > ‘Portal’ on the top-right side of the screen.

◈ Improvements & Other Modifications
※ The improvements and other modifications made in the update are as below.

◆ Item

  • The drop rate of Unique and Legendary Gear & Essence will be raised.
  • The obtain rate for Chaos Card that are Legendary grade or higher will be raised.

◆ Chaos Dungeon

  • The Statue EXP obtained when defeating the monster will be raised.

◆ Other

  • Server stabilization will be made.

Please take note of the update contents to avoid inconvenience of using the game.

Thank you.

