Jettatura update for 18 October 2022

1.0.7 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9746064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix

Fixes a game-mechanic regression with Disarm Trap command introduced in the Disarm crash fix from 1.0.6

