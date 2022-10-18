- Ability to open steam profiles from the TAB leaderboard
- Join & Leave messages more distinguishable
- Autosave settings for Level Editor (Settings->Editor)
- Players names in Online will fade out when less than 10 meters away from the camera
- Fixed Max Player count not being update correctly on first join
Zeepkist update for 18 October 2022
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 10, Patch 4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
