 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zeepkist update for 18 October 2022

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 10, Patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 9745742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ability to open steam profiles from the TAB leaderboard
  • Join & Leave messages more distinguishable
  • Autosave settings for Level Editor (Settings->Editor)
  • Players names in Online will fade out when less than 10 meters away from the camera
  • Fixed Max Player count not being update correctly on first join

Changed files in this update

Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link