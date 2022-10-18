Implemented new Halloween event lobby
Fixed issue with Korean font
Fixed bug with mirror modifier not changing walls
Fixed issue with leaderboard and music preview on remote maps
Fixed issue with modifiers not updating difficulty number
BoomBox update for 18 October 2022
Version 3.0.3
