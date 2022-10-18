 Skip to content

BoomBox update for 18 October 2022

Version 3.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9745675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implemented new Halloween event lobby
Fixed issue with Korean font
Fixed bug with mirror modifier not changing walls
Fixed issue with leaderboard and music preview on remote maps
Fixed issue with modifiers not updating difficulty number

Changed files in this update

BoomBox Content Depot 1485121
