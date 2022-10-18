- Fixed some story achievements not triggering
- Fixed issue where regulars would sometimes not show up in the Phone UI
- Eased timing between Friendship Furniture stories in the late game a bit
- Added notification for when customers can't reach their seats
Cat Cafe Manager update for 18 October 2022
Patch 1.2.452: Small bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows x64 Depot 1354831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update