Kiwi Clicker update for 18 October 2022

1.2.4B - COSMIC VISITOR WARMFIXES

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, here are some small tweaks for the latest patch - hope y'all are enjoying it!

COSMIC VISITOR
  • Now appears in the offline progress screen if it has been a few hours (does not trigger on timeskip cards)
  • Removed a few problematic appearance locations, adjusted some and added a few new ones
  • The Cosmic Visitor will stay longer if you have a time speed multiplier, so you have enough time to click it
  • The Cosmic Visitor is now clickable while retreating
TWITCH INTEGRATION
  • '!buy' commands will now buy the maximum amount (time to fight with chat!)
  • '!click' commands now have better visual feedback and stronger impact
FIXES AND CHANGES
  • King's pulp will now float in the air instead of falling to the ground
  • Fixed interdimensional alchemists freezing up if they had no good targets for throwing potiions
  • Fixed interdimensional archers shooting carpentry's special king
  • Fixed some layering issues, but still keeping an eye out for more

