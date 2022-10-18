1.2.4B - COSMIC VISITOR WARMFIXES

Hello everyone, here are some small tweaks for the latest patch - hope y'all are enjoying it!
COSMIC VISITOR
- Now appears in the offline progress screen if it has been a few hours (does not trigger on timeskip cards)
- Removed a few problematic appearance locations, adjusted some and added a few new ones
- The Cosmic Visitor will stay longer if you have a time speed multiplier, so you have enough time to click it
- The Cosmic Visitor is now clickable while retreating
TWITCH INTEGRATION
- '!buy' commands will now buy the maximum amount (time to fight with chat!)
- '!click' commands now have better visual feedback and stronger impact
FIXES AND CHANGES
- King's pulp will now float in the air instead of falling to the ground
- Fixed interdimensional alchemists freezing up if they had no good targets for throwing potiions
- Fixed interdimensional archers shooting carpentry's special king
- Fixed some layering issues, but still keeping an eye out for more
