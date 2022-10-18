 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 18 October 2022

Patch v10.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9745006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Cyclop class: When boneraising there's now a greater variety of minion offered.
  • The various special enemy stage Survival achievements can now trigger at level 2+ meta (instead of only level 3).

//bug fixes

  • The various special enemy stage Survival achievements and Cyclop class unlock weren't triggering if that stage was interrupted by another special stage.
  • Status Screen: Moving to the second page of minions could cause a crash.
  • Cyclop class: When choosing an item the seal/banish values were still showing if you don't have the Divine Divination meta.
  • When buying/upgrading a relic from the Blacksmith it wouldn't immediately update the effects of some relics (eg flame orbitals).
  • When taking a Blood Pact relic it was ignoring the Forged Soul relic.
  • Archeotech Mode: When deploying a contraption it wasn't updating the limit until after you moved, and would still display the cost if you had reached the limit.

