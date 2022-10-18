Patch v10.2

//misc
- Cyclop class: When boneraising there's now a greater variety of minion offered.
- The various special enemy stage Survival achievements can now trigger at level 2+ meta (instead of only level 3).
//bug fixes
- The various special enemy stage Survival achievements and Cyclop class unlock weren't triggering if that stage was interrupted by another special stage.
- Status Screen: Moving to the second page of minions could cause a crash.
- Cyclop class: When choosing an item the seal/banish values were still showing if you don't have the Divine Divination meta.
- When buying/upgrading a relic from the Blacksmith it wouldn't immediately update the effects of some relics (eg flame orbitals).
- When taking a Blood Pact relic it was ignoring the Forged Soul relic.
- Archeotech Mode: When deploying a contraption it wasn't updating the limit until after you moved, and would still display the cost if you had reached the limit.
Changed files in this update