本次更新为游戏优化，增加一些游戏的小功能
1.增加二次确认弹框功能，在许多地方都新加了弹框，防止误点
2.增加跳关功能，第10关boss打过后，下次闯关，可选择直接跳到此关卡
3.钱袋新增批量使用功能，数量大于10，自动批量使用
4.聚宝盆增加汇集上限
5.金币场调整怪物强度
6.金币场增加自动攻击功能
7.新增临时药水可多个使用功能
8.增加商店道具-项链宝箱
9. 15-30关怪物属性调整
10.boss属性调整
YYDS成神之路 update for 18 October 2022
2022-10-18 更新内容
