REDDOOR update for 18 October 2022

v5.04 NEW POWERUPS & GRENADES

2 NEW POWERUPS

2X POINTS

  • get double the points from killing zombies
  • get double points from nuke

SALE

  • get a discount for all items for a limited time
  • mystery box costs 10 for a limited time
2 GRENADES

FIRE GRENADE

  • Sets zombies into flames

FROST GRENADE

  • Freezes zombies
BUGS AND FIXES
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Optimization for low quality setting
  • Aim Fov uses your current fov for reference

We would love to hear your thoughts or feedback on how we can improve your game experience

  • JKFY TEAM

