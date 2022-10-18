v5.04 NEW POWERUPS & GRENADES

2 NEW POWERUPS
2X POINTS
- get double the points from killing zombies
- get double points from nuke
SALE
- get a discount for all items for a limited time
- mystery box costs 10 for a limited time
2 GRENADES
FIRE GRENADE
- Sets zombies into flames
FROST GRENADE
- Freezes zombies
BUGS AND FIXES
- Minor bug fixes
- Optimization for low quality setting
- Aim Fov uses your current fov for reference
We would love to hear your thoughts or feedback on how we can improve your game experience
- JKFY TEAM
