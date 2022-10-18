Total War: WARHAMMER III - Update 2.2.0



Greetings, WARHAMMER fans! We hope you're sitting comfortably, because Update 2.2 is here and it is, in technical parlance, a 'whopper'! It's been a little over a month since our last big patch in the shape of Update 2.1, which served to fix some of the problems flagged up before our huge 2.0 release. But now we're ploughing full speed ahead into the feedback we received after the launch of 2.0 and Immortal Empires, and this chunky ol' update is the result!

Here are some of the highlights:

Changes to settlements and garrisons to reduce the frequency of settlement battles.

Additional flavour for some of the special settlement garrisons—including Karak 8 Peaks, Black Pyramid, Skavenblight and more—by allowing them to use additional units.

A character experience rebalance, reducing the importance of victory types and focusing on enemy unit destruction.

Tweaks to the victory objectives of several legendary lords, including those of the Lizardmen, High Elves and Empire.

A game mode split option has been added to ranked multiplayer, letting you join separate queues and giving you greater control of your online experience.

Adjustments to AI aggression, strategy and overall game difficulty.

Plus, monsters are invading the old world in the form of Regiments of Renown III, and a new endgame crisis brings ruin-death to all! Yes-yes...

And that's just a small taste of what we've got for you! For a complete look at everything crammed into 2.2, check out the full patch notes through the link:

UP NEXT...

The work never stops! Update 2.3 rapidly approaches and is currently due to land in November. Until then, we’re as always very keen to hear everything you’ve got to say about WARHAMMER III, Immortal Empires and 2.2.0, so please do reach out to us through all the normal channels. Your feedback helps the game be as good as it can possibly be!

This is going to be WARHAMMER III's final patch of 2022 before we ramp back up again in the first quarter of 2023. Update 2.3 is expected to focus on bug fixes and balance changes that weren't quite ready for this release, as well as fixes to any issues that may bubble up over the next few weeks. As a result, it is expected to be lighter on content than 2.2.

As always, we look forward to facing you in battle!

— The Total War Team