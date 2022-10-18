 Skip to content

The Forked Road update for 18 October 2022

The Forked Road (v.0.13)

The Forked Road (v.0.13)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Visual changes to chapters 1 and 2
  • New skill - Rune Shield
  • More text translated into Spanish (60%)
  • Corrections to the English text
  • Some objects have updated models
  • Added German language (15% of the total text)

