- Visual changes to chapters 1 and 2
- New skill - Rune Shield
- More text translated into Spanish (60%)
- Corrections to the English text
- Some objects have updated models
- Added German language (15% of the total text)
The Forked Road update for 18 October 2022
The Forked Road (v.0.13)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update