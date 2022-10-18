 Skip to content

Cleaning The System update for 18 October 2022

1.18.1 - More Minor Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 9744467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed creator name being saved as 0 or 1
  • Fixed Workshop end level creator name to Steam name instead of name in file
  • Fixed paused text staying on screen after playmode pause -> reset

