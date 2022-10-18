- Fixed creator name being saved as 0 or 1
- Fixed Workshop end level creator name to Steam name instead of name in file
- Fixed paused text staying on screen after playmode pause -> reset
Cleaning The System update for 18 October 2022
1.18.1 - More Minor Bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
