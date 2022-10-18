Early Access Hotfix - 2022/10/18

Hello recruits,
Thanks tremendously for your feedback and support regarding our Natural Disasters release!
This patch makes several fixes based on initial reporting issues following this week.
- Only the second chosen Malus is active on the Difficulty 10
- Player can choose a Malus outside of the array when choosing the second Malus on Difficulty 10
- NPC Muriel is not visible enough in the lobby
- The progression discount of the Sepulchral Ray (Joe’s contract) is improved by killing Waldo instead of Horace
- Drowned enemies spawns late in the Natural Disasters Department
- The "Complete a run in under 45 minutes" contract is completed if you die in under 45 minutes
- The Dash & Slash attack of Görske (Mini Boss) is not stopped when the boss is stunned
- Player can take damage from projectiles of Pill enemies even after the projectile disappears.
- The game crashes when the player dies from the Mordicine spell damage
- The SFX of the cooldown weapon UI can be heard after starting the game and after quitting the Run Summary GPE (Pitbook in Lobby)
- Curse "Take It Easy" multiplies damage of weapons when players pass the elevator
- Curse "Take It Easy" doesn't work with spells
- Morticulturalist enemy is too bright
- "Complete Breakdown IV" quest is completed after Breakdown 5 instead of 4
- A plug can be seen in a WC kit room
- The "Eye of the Stormy" Curse that provides Stormy enemies with an additional attack, can appear only in the Hall of Eternity Department and Industrial Pollution Department, even though the enemy was moved to the Natural Disasters Department.
- Some Spells are lacking cooldowns
- Some Spells' mana consumption in the air differs from ground consumption and descriptive consumption
- Some Spells' description, ground and air damage values differs from each other
- Timer inside the Challenge Room also measures the time spent in the menu
- After the player restarts a run, and gets defeated by choosing Jocelyn’s contracts in the lobby, the rewards are counted with the progression of the recently restarted run
- Laser attack VFX of the Phase 1 of Waldo stays longer than the collider of the attack
- Patrick’s sign tour guide in the Physical Diseases Department is hard to read due to the lighting
- "Shop closed" signs in the Control room are floating in the air
- Transformed Scythe is shown as a different kind in the Transform Menu
- Frenzy attack of Focus spell gives a permanent increase of life
- Slaymore (upgraded level 3) gives permanent max HP instead of temporary max HP when player passes a floor
- The player is not healed when leaving the Training room trigger
- Mordicine and Sacrifix spells can irreversibly reduce player’s health in the Training Room
- The SFX of the mechanical legs of Waldo can be heard twice during the fight introduction
- Ulcermonner has no SFX in the Physical Diseases Department
- Claude hasn’t a voice
- The Game Over sound can be heard two times after defeating boss Catherine Imamura
- If you restart the game during a run, the elevator music plays during the loading screen
- The beginning of the Game Over music can be heard during the Quit loading
Changed files in this update