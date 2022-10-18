 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Regular Human Workshop update for 18 October 2022

Quality of Life

Share · View all patches · Build 9744343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

This is a small “Quality of Life” update, it includes:

General Buttons:

  • Undo button (binded to Z)
  • Modifier button (multiselect, flip paste, binded to Ctrl)
  • Delete Object button (unbinded by default)
  • Freeze Object button (unbinded by default)
  • Break Object button (unbinded by default)
  • Resize Object button (unbinded by default)
  • Ignite Object button (unbinded by default)
  • Repair Machinery button (unbinded by default)
  • Change IO Wire Type button (unbinded by default)
  • Clear All Objects button (unbinded by default)
  • Clear Life Objects button (unbinded by default)
  • Clear Debris Objects button (unbinded by default)

Camera Buttons:

  • Zoom In button (binded to numpad +)
  • Zoom Out button (binded to numpad -)
  • Rotate Camera Left button (unbinded by default)
  • Rotate Camera Right button (unbinded by default)
  • Reset Camera Rotation button (unbinded by default)

Time Buttons:

  • Increase Time Speed button (unbinded by default)
  • Decrease Time Speed button (unbinded by default)

Room Illumination Buttons:

  • Toggle Room Illumination button (unbinded by default)
  • Increase Room Illumination button (unbinded by default)
  • Decrease Room Illumination button (unbinded by default)

UI Buttons:

  • Open Ragdoll Inspector button (unbinded by default)
  • Toggle Physics Layer UI button (unbinded by default)

General Settings:

  • Collision Detection Mode (fast or precise)
  • Slow Motion Time Scale (when slow motion button is pressed)

Gore Settings:

  • Projectile Wound Size Multiplier
  • Explosion Fragment Wound Size Multiplier
  • Stab Wound Size Multiplier
  • Impact Wound size multiplier
  • Dismemberment Wound Size Multiplier

Video Settings:

  • VSync
  • FPS Limit (when VSync is off)

Skins Editor:

  • Added joints positions into Skin Bounds Template

Fixed:

  • Issue with sharp objects not being able to cut through other objects when resized
  • Issue with rocket engine thrust effect being in wrong position when spawned flipped
  • Issue when game paused, some UIs was still being visible
  • Issue when cursor with cross was still visible after ragdoll inspector closed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1441551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link