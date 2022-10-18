Hello Everyone,
This is a small “Quality of Life” update, it includes:
General Buttons:
- Undo button (binded to Z)
- Modifier button (multiselect, flip paste, binded to Ctrl)
- Delete Object button (unbinded by default)
- Freeze Object button (unbinded by default)
- Break Object button (unbinded by default)
- Resize Object button (unbinded by default)
- Ignite Object button (unbinded by default)
- Repair Machinery button (unbinded by default)
- Change IO Wire Type button (unbinded by default)
- Clear All Objects button (unbinded by default)
- Clear Life Objects button (unbinded by default)
- Clear Debris Objects button (unbinded by default)
Camera Buttons:
- Zoom In button (binded to numpad +)
- Zoom Out button (binded to numpad -)
- Rotate Camera Left button (unbinded by default)
- Rotate Camera Right button (unbinded by default)
- Reset Camera Rotation button (unbinded by default)
Time Buttons:
- Increase Time Speed button (unbinded by default)
- Decrease Time Speed button (unbinded by default)
Room Illumination Buttons:
- Toggle Room Illumination button (unbinded by default)
- Increase Room Illumination button (unbinded by default)
- Decrease Room Illumination button (unbinded by default)
UI Buttons:
- Open Ragdoll Inspector button (unbinded by default)
- Toggle Physics Layer UI button (unbinded by default)
General Settings:
- Collision Detection Mode (fast or precise)
- Slow Motion Time Scale (when slow motion button is pressed)
Gore Settings:
- Projectile Wound Size Multiplier
- Explosion Fragment Wound Size Multiplier
- Stab Wound Size Multiplier
- Impact Wound size multiplier
- Dismemberment Wound Size Multiplier
Video Settings:
- VSync
- FPS Limit (when VSync is off)
Skins Editor:
- Added joints positions into Skin Bounds Template
Fixed:
- Issue with sharp objects not being able to cut through other objects when resized
- Issue with rocket engine thrust effect being in wrong position when spawned flipped
- Issue when game paused, some UIs was still being visible
- Issue when cursor with cross was still visible after ragdoll inspector closed
