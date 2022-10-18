Patch Notes v1.1.6
- NEW: Keyboard shortcuts have been added for 'HOP back to last host' and 'HOP back to Bug 22'. Keep an eye on the Controls UI (left of screen) while in ego mode for how to use.
- NEW: Ego Mode can now be configured to be a 'toggle' rather than a 'hold' input action. Configure it from within MainMenu / Key bindings.
- Change: "Host Func Alt" is now rebindable i.e. RMB is now rebindable
- Fix: If you're sucking ego as a virus from another virus, the target virus wasn't going hostile. It will now.
- Fix: CRS Science <-> Corporate level join ensure the other level loads if you HOP back up/down the vertical vent / lift shaft
- Fix: Merging Station - ensure a section pipe 'floor' doesn't get optimised away... since otherwise Bug can fall through it in certain situations.
- Fix: If you're carrying something and in Ego Mode, MMB will no longer bring up the EMU Filter Wheel
- Fix: Long distance HOPs ensure target geometry is in sync with the thing being HOPped to, else the thing can fall through the floor.
- Fix: In the Assembler level, don't allow Fault infections to spread to the collectable bug bits
Patch download size: 43 MB
Changed files in this update