A pirate quartermaster update for 18 October 2022

Update - 10/18/2022

Hello everyone!

  • Added a delay of one second between two orders by clicking to avoid the chaining of orders, except for the order "GET DOWN". This will avoid the chaining of "GYBE" orders to avoid the cooling of the guns of a board
  • Fixed an animation bug that showed sailors repairing the ship while the Report indicated a 100% status
  • Fixed a bug that allowed critically ill sailors to be returned to their stations from the Boatswain sheet
  • Fixed a bug that allowed to click on the ship's sheets during a booty sharing

Have a nice day or evening.

