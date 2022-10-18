- A few people had an issue with Voxel textures looking smeared or low rez this should now be fixed, if you had this issue please let me know if it has been resolved for you.
- Fixed crash with Boulder Spell
- Fixed crash with Willowisps
- Monsters now give double XP
- Hotbar now updates when rebinding keys
- Items now show the correct amount on Hotbar
- Mouse Button 1 and Mouse Button 2 now show up as MB1 and Mb2 on the hotbar
- removed voice from tutorial
- Fixed some spelling errors in the tutorial
- When you get on and off with the glider with pick equipped should no longer bug out
Isles of Etherion update for 18 October 2022
Hotfix V0.4.3.3 is now LIVE!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
