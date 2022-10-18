 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Etherion update for 18 October 2022

Hotfix V0.4.3.3 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9743970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A few people had an issue with Voxel textures looking smeared or low rez this should now be fixed, if you had this issue please let me know if it has been resolved for you.
  • Fixed crash with Boulder Spell
  • Fixed crash with Willowisps
  • Monsters now give double XP
  • Hotbar now updates when rebinding keys
  • Items now show the correct amount on Hotbar
  • Mouse Button 1 and Mouse Button 2 now show up as MB1 and Mb2 on the hotbar
  • removed voice from tutorial
  • Fixed some spelling errors in the tutorial
  • When you get on and off with the glider with pick equipped should no longer bug out

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link