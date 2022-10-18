 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cards of Binokee update for 18 October 2022

Patchnotes v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9743891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unfortunately, we had to shut down the multiplayer server for cost reasons.

    • After selling cards, the orbs are no longer deleted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2003761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link