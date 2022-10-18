 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 18 October 2022

0.562.3 - All Hands on Deck

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Button tooltips will now display when you play with a gamepad or keyboard alone.
  • The new game parallel universe slider can now be quickly adjusted with your left gamepad stick.
  • Fixed a bug that delayed the navigation in the Enceladus menu with the gamepad for 3 seconds after you pushed the first gamepad button.
  • Fixed font used in some places for Ukrainian translation, which was missing some language-specific letters.

