- Button tooltips will now display when you play with a gamepad or keyboard alone.
- The new game parallel universe slider can now be quickly adjusted with your left gamepad stick.
- Fixed a bug that delayed the navigation in the Enceladus menu with the gamepad for 3 seconds after you pushed the first gamepad button.
- Fixed font used in some places for Ukrainian translation, which was missing some language-specific letters.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 18 October 2022
0.562.3 - All Hands on Deck
Patchnotes via Steam Community
