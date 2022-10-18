 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CLASHBOWL update for 18 October 2022

NEW: Now You Can Listen to Your Favorite Music From YouTube, Odysee & Rumble!

Share · View all patches · Build 9743407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yeah, finally you can listen to what you want while you enjoy your bowling game:

YouTube, Rumble, Odysee, Vimeo, Spotify, HBO Mac and even Netflix!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2068051
  • Loading history…
Depot 2068052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link