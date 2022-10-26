- The text system has been updated to be sharper
- The Power Up bar now uses glyphs instead of words to indicate what each one does
- Adjusted Arcana boss
- Adjusted Skullipede boss
- Adjusted item drops
- Scene optimizations to improve overall game performance
Dire Vengeance update for 26 October 2022
UI and Balance Updates
