Dire Vengeance update for 26 October 2022

UI and Balance Updates

Build 9743056

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The text system has been updated to be sharper
  • The Power Up bar now uses glyphs instead of words to indicate what each one does
  • Adjusted Arcana boss
  • Adjusted Skullipede boss
  • Adjusted item drops
  • Scene optimizations to improve overall game performance

