Nevergrind Online update for 18 October 2022

Exceptional unique itemization has been completed (2hb done)! Elite items next!

310: Early Access 0.13.49 - October 17, 2022 11:45 PM EST
• Completed exceptional unique two-hand blunt weapons. All exceptional unique items have been completed! Elite unique itemization is up next!

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
