 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wilderplace update for 18 October 2022

v1.0.15

Share · View all patches · Build 9742576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where in very specific circumstances players could be soft-locked on The Chromatic Grounds IX.
  • Removed the top exit on The Chromatic Grounds IX.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1769641
  • Loading history…
Depot 1769642
  • Loading history…
Depot 1769643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link