- Fixed an issue where in very specific circumstances players could be soft-locked on The Chromatic Grounds IX.
- Removed the top exit on The Chromatic Grounds IX.
Wilderplace update for 18 October 2022
v1.0.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update