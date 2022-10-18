Update V0.10.3: Paladin

General Changes
- Added a new Archetype: Paladin!
- Added the "Avatar" system
- Added 20 new cards
- Added 10 new perks
- Added 4 new fighters to the game
Balance Changes
- The Swang deck was adapted to involve Paladin's cards
- Way of the Flaming fist power was changed, and the attacks lowered from 10 to 7
Bugfixing
- Fixed a bug where you could get lower level cards during Endless Mode as rewards
- Fixed a problem with the "Expand your Horizons" event that used to force people to reload the game
