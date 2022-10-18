 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 18 October 2022

Update V0.10.3: Paladin

Tournament Ark update for 18 October 2022

Update V0.10.3: Paladin

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Added a new Archetype: Paladin!
  • Added the "Avatar" system
  • Added 20 new cards
  • Added 10 new perks
  • Added 4 new fighters to the game

Balance Changes

  • The Swang deck was adapted to involve Paladin's cards
  • Way of the Flaming fist power was changed, and the attacks lowered from 10 to 7

Bugfixing

  • Fixed a bug where you could get lower level cards during Endless Mode as rewards
  • Fixed a problem with the "Expand your Horizons" event that used to force people to reload the game

