 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 18 October 2022

10/17: Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9742027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello shopkeepers!

Just a little update to fix a few issues.

Changes

  • Open close sign can now be placed on walls
  • Added a blue mess that customers spawn when their bladder hits 0

Fixes

  • Fixed items that were hung on walls falling down when loading a save file
  • Fixed certain run animations not having footstep FX
  • Fixed NRE in NPC shop system
  • Fixed issue where certain crafting recipes were missing
    0- Fixed issue where crafting Bamboo Cash Register gave the player a laptop instead
  • Fixed issue when loading 100th save file
  • Lobby select now uses proper file indicies for file names
  • Press O while naming a save file no longer attempts to save settings
  • Fixed sleeping causing players to ragdoll or get stuck
  • Fixed certain audio groups not randomizing
  • Fixed NRE in audio system

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link