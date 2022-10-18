10/17: Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers!
Just a little update to fix a few issues.
Changes
- Open close sign can now be placed on walls
- Added a blue mess that customers spawn when their bladder hits 0
Fixes
- Fixed items that were hung on walls falling down when loading a save file
- Fixed certain run animations not having footstep FX
- Fixed NRE in NPC shop system
- Fixed issue where certain crafting recipes were missing
0- Fixed issue where crafting Bamboo Cash Register gave the player a laptop instead
- Fixed issue when loading 100th save file
- Lobby select now uses proper file indicies for file names
- Press O while naming a save file no longer attempts to save settings
- Fixed sleeping causing players to ragdoll or get stuck
- Fixed certain audio groups not randomizing
- Fixed NRE in audio system
Changed files in this update