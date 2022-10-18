 Skip to content

末日竟在我身边3 - Zombies Everywhere 3 update for 18 October 2022

1.0.4版本更新

1.0.4版本更新

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. 新增Steam成就9项。打死丧尸20只（我超勇的）、步数满2000步（朋友圈第一）、服用食物15次（职业干饭人）、被丧尸潮淹没（视死如归）获得全部死亡笔记（阅读爱好者）、携带丧尸病毒登上直升机（无症状感染者）、极限模式下通关（求生大师）、玩游戏机10次（游戏上瘾）、推箱子10次（搬运工）。
  2. 新增游戏内置成就展示系统。
  3. 新增议员职业的特权。
  4. 调整部分职业的初始道具。

