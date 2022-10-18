- 新增Steam成就9项。打死丧尸20只（我超勇的）、步数满2000步（朋友圈第一）、服用食物15次（职业干饭人）、被丧尸潮淹没（视死如归）获得全部死亡笔记（阅读爱好者）、携带丧尸病毒登上直升机（无症状感染者）、极限模式下通关（求生大师）、玩游戏机10次（游戏上瘾）、推箱子10次（搬运工）。
- 新增游戏内置成就展示系统。
- 新增议员职业的特权。
- 调整部分职业的初始道具。
1.0.4版本更新
