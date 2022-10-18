v0.74 Patch Notes

New:
- Added Werewolf
- Added new mouth portrait sprites for monster girls with traditionally sharp teeth
Bugs:
- Lovebug will now properly give charmed when triggered
- Meditation Bowl will only activate if energy restored is greater than 0
- Artifacts that activate when the holder is hit will now trigger other artifacts
- If equipment nullifies an event, the event dialogue will now show the correct equipment name
- Beating heart will now heal even if the holder is at max health
- Fixed some jitter in the moth and bee wing animations
Balance:
- Vampire's Sanguine Bolt will now generate a red orb and scale with total red orbs instead of healing.
