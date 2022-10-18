 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 18 October 2022

v0.74 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added Werewolf
  • Added new mouth portrait sprites for monster girls with traditionally sharp teeth

Bugs:

  • Lovebug will now properly give charmed when triggered
  • Meditation Bowl will only activate if energy restored is greater than 0
  • Artifacts that activate when the holder is hit will now trigger other artifacts
  • If equipment nullifies an event, the event dialogue will now show the correct equipment name
  • Beating heart will now heal even if the holder is at max health
  • Fixed some jitter in the moth and bee wing animations

Balance:

  • Vampire's Sanguine Bolt will now generate a red orb and scale with total red orbs instead of healing.

