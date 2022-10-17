Today's tiny update was supposed to come out last week but we celebrate all coming-outs no matter how late they seem. I still need to work on some aspects like remembering settings between plays but I had to uplad before I finished because Victorian Debutante was unplayable, as simple as that ːsquirtyayː
Victorian Debutante update for 17 October 2022
A little update
Today's tiny update was supposed to come out last week but we celebrate all coming-outs no matter how late they seem. I still need to work on some aspects like remembering settings between plays but I had to uplad before I finished because Victorian Debutante was unplayable, as simple as that ːsquirtyayː
