Victorian Debutante update for 17 October 2022

A little update

Victorian Debutante update for 17 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's tiny update was supposed to come out last week but we celebrate all coming-outs no matter how late they seem. I still need to work on some aspects like remembering settings between plays but I had to uplad before I finished because Victorian Debutante was unplayable, as simple as that ːsquirtyayː
Thank you for your patience and support!
Stay safe and awesome!

